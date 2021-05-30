Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $707.36

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 707.36 ($9.24) and traded as high as GBX 791 ($10.33). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 782.50 ($10.22), with a volume of 422,696 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -21.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 789.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 707.36.

In related news, insider Till Vestring acquired 340 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

