RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.94. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 36,248 shares changing hands.
RCMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.93.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
