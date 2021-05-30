RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.94. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 36,248 shares changing hands.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.93.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

