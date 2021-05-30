Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.85

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €19.85 ($23.35) and traded as high as €26.18 ($30.79). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €26.16 ($30.77), with a volume of 6,931,027 shares changing hands.

GLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.83 ($24.51).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.85.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

