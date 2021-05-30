Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.89

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.89 ($17.52) and traded as high as €16.69 ($19.63). Carrefour shares last traded at €16.60 ($19.52), with a volume of 5,539,450 shares.

CA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.27 ($20.32).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €14.89.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

