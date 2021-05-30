Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,085,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,484,000 after acquiring an additional 81,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 803,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 470,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 200,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 200,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $74.00 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $66.59.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

