Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.24% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.43 million, a P/E ratio of -84.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

