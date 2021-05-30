Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

