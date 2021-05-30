Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $445.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

