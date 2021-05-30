iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $55.59 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

