Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.09

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.09 and traded as high as C$4.95. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$4.94, with a volume of 2,521,290 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -15.02.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$625.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.8108325 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -2.28%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

