Insider Buying: Antipa Minerals Limited (ASX:AZY) Insider Buys A$18,457.74 in Stock

Antipa Minerals Limited (ASX:AZY) insider Stephen Power acquired 439,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$18,457.74 ($13,184.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Antipa Minerals Company Profile

Antipa Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration business in Australia. The company explores for precious and base metals, including gold, copper, silver, uranium, and tungsten deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Wilki Project covering an area of approximately 2,100 square kilometers; the Paterson project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers; and the Minyari Dome Project covering an area of approximately 144 square kilometers, as well as 49% interest in the Citadel project covering an area of approximately 1,300 square kilometers located in the Paterson province.

