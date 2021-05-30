Brokerages Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $59.65

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.65.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Huazhu Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.05. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

