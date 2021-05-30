David Rickards Acquires 9,901 Shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) insider David Rickards bought 9,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$11,009.91 ($7,864.22).

David Rickards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities alerts:

On Thursday, March 18th, David Rickards bought 10,676 shares of NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$10,857.49 ($7,755.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 28.55, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by NAOS Asset Management Limited. It seeks to invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It invests in the value stocks of small and mid-cap companies. NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is domiciled in Australia.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.