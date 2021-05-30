Zacks: Analysts Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $67.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

