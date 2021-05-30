Caleres, Inc. (CAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Caleres stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $961.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.68. Caleres has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caleres will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caleres news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Caleres presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.