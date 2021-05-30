Insider Selling: Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP Sells $12,966.75 in Stock

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $12,966.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,704.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John M. A. Donelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of Centrus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42.

NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 2.63. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 96,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 81,838 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

