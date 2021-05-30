Stella-Jones Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$46.24 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$33.25 and a twelve month high of C$54.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$528.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 3.6099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.94.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

