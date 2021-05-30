PJT Partners Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

PJT Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $72.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. On average, analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

