TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Announces $0.02 Dividend

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of TravelSky Technology stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

TravelSky Technology Limited provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, clearing, and accounting and settlement services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions.

