TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Announces $0.02 Dividend

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of TravelSky Technology stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.61. TravelSky Technology has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30.
TravelSky Technology Company Profile
