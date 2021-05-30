Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

NYSE:AVY opened at $220.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.77. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

