Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Avery Dennison has increased its dividend payment by 34.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
NYSE:AVY opened at $220.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $226.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.77. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.08.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
