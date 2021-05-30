Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.670-4.970 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $310.40.

Shares of ADSK opened at $285.86 on Friday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $200.34 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 232.44% and a net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

