Zacks: Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$3.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.06). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.52) to ($6.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:PDS opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $421.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

