Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend by 41.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VHI opened at $25.72 on Friday. Valhi has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $727.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 2.40%.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

