Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VRUS opened at $0.14 on Friday. Verus International has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

