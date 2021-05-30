Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rocky Brands has a payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,902. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,207,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,696 shares of company stock worth $1,285,813 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

