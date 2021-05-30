Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.19

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $12.08. Salvatore Ferragamo shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 4,177 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFRGY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

