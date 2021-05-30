Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Fortinet by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT opened at $218.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $221.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,627 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.91.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

