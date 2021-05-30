Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $74.43

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.43 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 77.89 ($1.02). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 77.89 ($1.02), with a volume of 50,285 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 62.74. The firm has a market cap of £38.95 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.36.

In other news, insider Anthony Edward Pennington Smith purchased 900,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £720,576 ($941,437.16).

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It operates 500 stores and shoezone.com, a Website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

