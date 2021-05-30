Conduit (LON:CRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $52,800.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £528 ($689.84) and last traded at £517 ($675.46), with a volume of 34686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £518 ($676.77).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 531.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £855.32 million and a P/E ratio of -6,544.30.

About Conduit (LON:CRE)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.