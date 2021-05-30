Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Shares of ORCL opened at $78.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

