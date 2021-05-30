Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,273 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 839,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after acquiring an additional 746,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $66.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

