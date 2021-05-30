Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 731,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $37,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after purchasing an additional 618,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,360,000 after purchasing an additional 610,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 436,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

TAP stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

