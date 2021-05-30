Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.62.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $149.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $88.88 and a 12-month high of $150.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.