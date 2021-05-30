SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the April 29th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

SEGXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $14.50 on Friday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

