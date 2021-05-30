Feellike (FLL) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,310.70 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00305602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00851317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00032274 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

