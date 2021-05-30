Typhoon Network Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $613,776.46 and $113,557.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00305602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00188296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.49 or 0.00851317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00032274 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

