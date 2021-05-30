$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arconic’s earnings. Arconic reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

ARNC stock opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -39.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $36.98.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Arconic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Arconic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.