Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.72. Medtronic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 5.600-5.750 EPS.
NYSE:MDT opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.61.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
