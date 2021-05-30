Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.72. Medtronic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 5.600-5.750 EPS.

NYSE:MDT opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

