GAM Holding AG Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 5,515.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $113,807,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,315,000 after purchasing an additional 666,334 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after purchasing an additional 276,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 118,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IYF stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $83.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.