Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 509,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

