State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 448,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of CBRE Group worth $35,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.