Brokerages Set 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Price Target at C$5.21

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

A number of research firms have commented on VNP. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.58. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.67 million and a P/E ratio of 82.00.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$60.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,499,620. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,300 shares of company stock worth $198,697.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

