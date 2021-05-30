Grin Market Cap Achieves $28.76 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $28.76 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,884.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,420.37 or 0.06744930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.13 or 0.01886967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.91 or 0.00493011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00185256 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.94 or 0.00724372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00464785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.54 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 74,465,160 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.