Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Down 45.7% in May

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 386,000 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the April 29th total of 710,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,531,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4663 per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

