Substratum Trading Down 4.7% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $1,285.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Substratum coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00078804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.83 or 0.00919158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.56 or 0.09114166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00089658 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

