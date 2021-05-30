State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 952 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $43,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $353.54 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $243.09 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

