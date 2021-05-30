State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $41,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

NYSE VLO opened at $80.40 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.23, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

