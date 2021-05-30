State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 876 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $39,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PINS opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.33 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,238 shares of company stock worth $57,215,834 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

