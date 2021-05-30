Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMX opened at $5.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. Maverix Metals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.