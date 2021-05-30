Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.
GWO stock opened at C$37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$21.52 and a 12-month high of C$37.86.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.
GWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.85.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
