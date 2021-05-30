Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st.

GWO stock opened at C$37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company has a quick ratio of 21.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$35.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.18. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$21.52 and a 12-month high of C$37.86.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,298.42. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 414,346 shares of company stock worth $13,551,516.

GWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.85.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

